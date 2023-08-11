CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $203.48. 463,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

