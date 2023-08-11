CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CECO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 262,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,304. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.