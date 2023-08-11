CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $39.85 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and $11.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,378.15 or 1.00027976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04824432 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,097,146.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

