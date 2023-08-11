Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 13,578 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DocuSign by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,271. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.71, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

