Ceera Investments LLC Reduces Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.49.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

