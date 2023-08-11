Ceera Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 1,270,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,324. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.