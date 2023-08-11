Ceera Investments LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $147.86. 2,348,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -223.78, a PEG ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

