Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) is GMT Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for about 5.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $137,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.00. 2,171,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,583. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

