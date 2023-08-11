Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

