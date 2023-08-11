Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,224,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

