Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of CELUW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Celularity Company Profile
