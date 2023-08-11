Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CELUW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

