Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CJPRY stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

