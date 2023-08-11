Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CERT. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

