CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $22.15. CEVA shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 133,209 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Northland Securities decreased their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 227,293 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

