Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,113 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Darling Ingredients worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 57.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 1,784,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

