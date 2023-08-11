Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gray Television worth $41,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,097,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,014,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.