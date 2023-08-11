Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 19,821 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ciena worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 39.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 1,654,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $175,430.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,218. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.