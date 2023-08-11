Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 567,608 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,608 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up about 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $65,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 1,192,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,512. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

