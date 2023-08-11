Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.27. 1,286,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,377. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

