Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,733 shares during the period. XPO comprises 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of XPO worth $69,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,082,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 1,555,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

