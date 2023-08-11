Channing Capital Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 608,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

