Channing Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.62. 407,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

