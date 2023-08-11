Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,503.80. 31,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,787. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,386.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,347.39. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

