Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. 387,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,814. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.90.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.