Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 12,055 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

