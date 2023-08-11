Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 31,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 222,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 172,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 773,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

