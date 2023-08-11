Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,967 shares of company stock worth $104,732,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.63. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

