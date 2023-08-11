Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chanson International Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of Chanson International stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

