Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 13,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 404,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Chanson International Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

