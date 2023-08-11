Chardan Capital Boosts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $153.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $3,979,737.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,908.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

