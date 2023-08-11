Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $245.00 at Bank of America

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.80.

CRL traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

