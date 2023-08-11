Charles Witherspoon Sells 1,680 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Witherspoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.74. The company had a trading volume of 281,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.