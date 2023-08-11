Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.25. 207,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.