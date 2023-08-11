Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.69

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 303071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

