Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

