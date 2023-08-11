Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHGG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 2,143,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,166. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

