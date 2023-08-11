Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

CHMI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.