Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. 8,643,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,578. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

