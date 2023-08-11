Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Up 7%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 951,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,077,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.68 ($0.06).

Chill Brands Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.85.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

See Also

