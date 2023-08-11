China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

