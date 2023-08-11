Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,036. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

