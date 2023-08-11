Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $123.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.98. 406,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,037. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.