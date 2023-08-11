Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $16.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.65 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,630. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

