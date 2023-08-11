Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 0.1%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.30 ($0.91). Approximately 495,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,327,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.20 ($0.91).
Chrysalis Investments Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.59. The company has a market capitalization of £420.77 million and a P/E ratio of -67.47.
About Chrysalis Investments
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chrysalis Investments
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.