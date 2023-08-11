Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $137,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.89. 357,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,439. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

