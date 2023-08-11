Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Chubb worth $826,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Shares of CB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 610,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

