CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Issues Earnings Results

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CI Financial had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$17.46. The company had a trading volume of 719,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,232. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.47.
In other CI Financial news, Director Sarah Mary Ward acquired 6,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
