CIBC Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$91.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.38. Linamar has a one year low of C$52.05 and a one year high of C$78.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37. Linamar had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.8944316 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

