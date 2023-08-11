CIBC Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$110.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ONEX traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$82.14. 45,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$82.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.35. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

