CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$97.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.
STN has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.40.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.5896302 EPS for the current year.
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
